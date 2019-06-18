‘TDP siphoned Rs 6K cr in urban development projects’, says YSRCP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 1:42 am

Visakhapatnam: The previous Telugu Desam Party government had siphoned

Rs.6,000 crore in north Andhra with respect to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, according to YSR Congress Party State secretary Rongali Jagannadham.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he alleged the involvement of the then Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh in siphoning funds in the region.

As much as Rs.244.48 crore in Elamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities in Visakhapatnam district, Rs.254.95 crore in Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Sulur, Nllimarla and Vizianagaram Town in Vizianagaram district, and Rs.272.96 crore in Ichchapuram, Palasa-Kasibugga, Amadalavalasa, Palakonda, and Rajam municipalities was pocketed by the duo, he alleged.

“Apart from this, they managed to get Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funds to a huge extent and indulged in corruption. Instead of distributing works like roads, drainage, and culverts to small contractors, they served them in packages to big contractors for kickbacks. Even the Godavari waters to Visakhapatnam contract of Rs.80 lakh was given in two packages to them tough they were meant to be executed by municipal contractors, Jagannadham, who is a leader of municipal corporation contractors in the city, said.