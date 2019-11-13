TDP to hold ‘Sand Deeksha’ on Nov 14

By | Published: 12:05 am

Vijayawada: TDP is set to stage a ‘Sand Deeksha’ protest on November 14 against YSRCP for allegedly creating a scarcity of sand in the State and encouraging black marketeers, due to which hundreds of workers and labourers have lost their livelihood.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on ‘Deeksha’ protest from 8 am to 8 pm on November 14.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, before the elections he promised that he will give sand free of cost to every citizen of this State. Already Chandrababu Naidu has given sand as a commodity for free to every citizen. They were supposed to pay the transportation charges to the respective labourers. Since Reddy has come into power he has abandoned the whole policy,” said Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP. He further asserted that Reddy has stated that he will bring a new sand policy and for around three months he had stopped the supply of sand. Thereby, he created a scarcity of sand and encouraged black market. ANI

