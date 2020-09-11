Teacher attempts suicide near Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A private school teacher is being treated for serious burn injuries after he set himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday afternoon.

Nagaraju, a resident of Kadthal village in Ranga Reddy district, had walked up to the Ravindra Bharathi and doused himself with fuel that he was carrying. Before the police personnel deployed on Assembly duty nearby sensed trouble and could stop him, he set himself on fire, reportedly disappointed that his efforts to get a government job did not materialise. The police managed to douse the flames and shifted him to Osmania General Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

