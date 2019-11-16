Teacher booked in Kothagudem for kicking student

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Kothagudem: A Primary School student has suffered head injury after he was kicked by a teacher here on Saturday.

The student identified as Sandesh was studying third class at Government Primary School at Budidagadda in the town. It was said that the student was found talking with a friend in the class in the afternoon hours and the teacher called M Gandhi in a fit of rage kicked him on his back.

The student fell down hitting the floor which caused serious bleeding injury on his head and one of his eyes was swollen. The teacher then took the student to a hospital for treatment. In the evening the teacher dropped the student at his house cautioning him not to tell anyone about his act.

The student also remained silent about the incident and told his parents that he fell down while playing. After persuasion from his parents he narrated the incident that happened at the school.

Following which the students’ parents lodged a complaint in the late evening hours with One Town police, who booked a case against the teacher and launched probe into the incident.

