Teacher commits suicide in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Sangareddy: A 34-year-old government teacher, who was mentally disturbed, committed suicide by hanging himself at a private lodge in Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mosin, a resident of Zaheerabad.

Mosin, who was working as a government teacher at Allapur village of Vikarabad district, left for school on Wednesday morning. However, he checked into a private lodge located near the bus stand instead of going home in the evening. On Thursday morning, he sent a message to his family members about his decision to end his life at 11 am. The hotel staff broke open the doors only to see him hanging from the ceiling. Mosin’s brother Abdul Moiz said his brother was suffering from mental illness.

Sub-inspector of Police, K Vitalaiah visited the lodge. A case was registered and the inquiry is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.