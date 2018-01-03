Teacher held for sexual harassment in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police arrested a Physical Education teacher of a private school on charges of sexually harassing a fellow teacher here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused Srikanth (28) had been working in the school for the past three years. The fellow teacher too works in the same school. On December 29, while the teacher was alone in the classroom, Srikanth came and kissed her. On earlier occasions too, he had misbehaved with her, the police officials said.

Based on a complaint, a case for outraging woman’s modesty was booked and Srikanth was arrested. He was produced in court and sent to judicial remand.