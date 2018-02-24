Teacher Recruitment Test begins in Telangana

By | Published: 12:41 pm 12:44 pm

Hyderabad: The first session of the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) began on a smooth note in the State on Saturday.

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for language pandit (Telugu) posts commenced at 10 am and will conclude at 12.30 pm.

The test is being conducted at 52 centres in Hyderabad (HMDA limits), Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts.

A total of 17,970 candidates have registered for the examination, of which 92.8 per cent have downloaded their hall tickets.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission in a press release said around 95 percent attendance has been recorded in the rural test centres.

The PSC said the conduct of the test was being monitored from the Command Centre established at its office.

Overall, the examination has been conducted peacefully across all the test centres, it said.

The CBRT for School Assistant (Telugu) post will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.