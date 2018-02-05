Teacher roughed up in Sangareddy for harassing student

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Sangareddy: Parents and villagers on Monday afternoon have beaten up a Telugu teacher on the premises of Zilla Parishad High School, Korpole, for sexually harassing a Class X girl.

The accused, Gandham Mallikarjun (38), is also the current president of a leading Teacher’s union of Pulkal mandal.

As the teacher went on leave for a few days, the girl disclosed about the harassment to her parents a couple of days ago. They reportedly came to school on Monday to lodge a complaint with the headmaster. Meanwhile, the accused also came to the school.

Following the information, Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector of Police, Pulkal, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under the control. The teacher was taken into custody. The probe was on.