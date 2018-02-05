Teacher roughed up in Sangareddy for harassing student

By Author   |   Published: 5th Feb 2018   9:51 pm

Sangareddy: Parents and villagers on Monday afternoon have beaten up a Telugu teacher on the premises of Zilla Parishad High School, Korpole, for sexually harassing a Class X girl.
The accused, Gandham Mallikarjun (38), is also the current president of a leading Teacher’s union of Pulkal mandal.

As the teacher went on leave for a few days, the girl disclosed about the harassment to her parents a couple of days ago. They reportedly came to school on Monday to lodge a complaint with the headmaster. Meanwhile, the accused also came to the school.

Following the information, Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspector of Police, Pulkal, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under the control. The teacher was taken into custody. The probe was on.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!