Teacher suspended for harrassing widow in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Adilabad: A government teacher working with Boath Ashram School belonging to Tribal Welfare department was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a tribal widow.

Utnoor Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Department Chandan said that the teacher, Jadhav Sakaram, was suspended for his role in harassing the 29-year old woman of Andhur village who committed suicide recently. He was working as Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) with the school. He was already booked for allegedly forcing her to end life. He was arrested and sent to a judicial remand on February 10.

It is learned that Sakaram befriended the woman under the pretext of helping her. He, however, was frequently torturing her seeking sexual favours. Unable to bear his harassment, the woman consumed pesticide on February 2. Police booked a case and took up investigations. They found that Sakaram had called her many times.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .