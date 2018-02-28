Teacher suspended for misbehaviour in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:41 am

Siddipet: A 55-year-old teacher was suspended for allegedly showing obscene videos to a Class IX girl on his mobile phone. District Education Officer, Siddipet, Ravikanth Rao, suspended the teacher D Chalapathi Reddy for showing the video to the girl on Monday.

He also served show cause notices to Headmaster of Zilla Parishat High School, Nagapuri village, Durgaiah and Teacher, S Madhavi, for ignoring the complaint of the girl.

The girl along with her mother had given a written complaint to the Headmaster on last Friday as the Headmaster reportedly did not take any action on the teacher though the girl complained to him.

As the incident came to light on Saturday, MEO, G Ramulu, District Child Protection Officer, Bhaskar, CDPO, Santoshbai conducted an enquiry with the help of Cheriyal Police and reccomended the suspension of the teacher.