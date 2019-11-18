Teacher throws chilli powder on headmaster’s face in Medak

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Medak: A teacher has allegedly attacked the headmaster by throwing dry chilli powder in his eyes at Zilla Parishad High School, Reddypally in Chegunta Mandal.

The Physical Science Teacher at the School, Srinivas Murthy had an argument with Devaiah when the headmaster questioned him for coming late to school without prior communication on Monday. In a fit of rage, the Physical Science Teacher threw chilli powder at him and assaulted him physically.

The Chegunta MEO Katroth Butcha Nayak has said that he has received a complaint from the headmaster Devaiah. The MEO further said he was getting complaints against Srinivas Murthy for the past two months. “I will visit the school to conduct an inquiry on the premises of the school and they would initiate action against Murthy if the charges are proved.

