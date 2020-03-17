Teachers educate villagers about coronavirus in Rajanna Sircilla

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Instead of enjoying holidays, the teaching staff of a government school showed their commitment by taking up the task of spreading awareness among villagers about precautionary measures to be taken against coronavirus.

As part of precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in the State, Telangana government shut down all educational institutions, cinema halls, parks, clubs, and bars, among others.

Taking it as their social responsibility, teachers of Marrigadda Primary School on Tuesday carried out door-to-door campaign in the village and distributed pamphlets printed by Medical and Health Department officials to educate the people.

Teachers created awareness among the parents about measures to be taken to protect their children from coronavirus. Parents were asked to stay away from people who have returned from China and other foreign countries for 14 days as well as from people suffering with cough, cold, and, fever.

Advising people to avoid interaction with corona suspected persons, the teachers asked people to wear masks if they need to interact with them.

Pregnant women, lactation mother, children, and aged people should stay away from the people suffering with cough, cold, and, fever. Instead of shaking hands, everybody should wish each other with folded hands. Moreover, it was necessary to wash hands frequently. Since there was no medicine for the virus, prevention was the only solution.

School headmaster K Shankar, teachers Sampathi Ramesh, Gurram Balkishan and others participated in the awareness programme.

Teachers of Marrigadda primary school distributing pamphlets to parents in the village on Tuesday.

