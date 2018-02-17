Teachers Recruitment Test results stayed

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachander Rao of the High Court of Hyderabad on Friday stayed the declaration of results of Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) in Khammam and Warangal (old) districts on a complaint of inadequate reservation for the physically different category in secondary grade teacher posts. The judge, however, refused to stay the written examination and other processes.

He passed the interim order on writ pleas filed by Murali and Mallikarjun from Warangal and Khammam respectively. The petitioners said the vacancies in the category of secondary grade teacher meant for physically different (previous nomenclature was physically handicapped) category were not fully filled in the last recruitment of 2012. The leftover vacancies are to be carried forward to this recruitment which was not done. They furnished details of unfilled vacancies in 2012 in these two districts and demonstrated how these were not notified this year as per ‘carry forward’ principle. The judge refused to stall the ongoing selection process but directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to announce the results for these two districts.

Case against IAS adjourned

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice M Seetharama Murti, on Friday adjourned a contempt case against senior IAS officer Navin Mithal. The adjournment came at the request of the government pleader appearing for the respondent contemnor. Mir Mustafa Ali filed the contempt complaining of wilful disobedience of the orders of the court. The petitioner had earlier filed a writ petition with regard to the preparation of the final seniority list of managers (engineering) wherein promotees were shown above him. The petitioner, after an unsuccessful application on the file of AP Administrative Tribunal, preferred an appeal before the Tribunal that was not disposed of within six months and, therefore, the appeal was barred under section 20 of the Administrative Tribunals Act. Aggrieved by this, Ali filed the writ petition. The bench held that the interest of justice would be sufficiently served by directing the authorities to dispose of the appeal of the petitioner on merits according to law. It directed the exercise to be completed within one month from the date of the order. The bench adjourned the matter till March 23.

Court asks for rules on raids

Should police officers conducting a raid identify themselves by the name batches on their uniform? Justice Sanjay Kumar of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday directed the counsel for petitioner to inform to the court the rule which says that policemen who raid the premises of resorts shall wear their name batches in a contempt filed by Pushpanjali Country Resort, Hyderabad. The petitioner filed the contempt against VB Kamalasan Reddy, Triputhi and Sashidhar Reddy for disobedience of the court orders passed in a writ petition filed by the petitioners. They had filed the writ petition against the action of Superintendent of Police, Sub-divisional Police Officer and Station House Officer of Karimnagar in interfering with lawful activities of the petitioner resort, including playing ‘rummy’ (13 cards) by the members in the resort. The court disposed of the writ petition with directions. These include non-interference of police in rummy (13 cards), installation of CCTV cameras by the petitioner resort in the premises and entering of police authorities in the premises for checking any violation of law by the petitioner. The petitioner filed the contempt stating that police authorities raided the premises despite their being no violation of law. He also stated that police were not wearing their name batches while conducting the raid. The matter was adjourned by one week.

TSPDCL pulled up over remuneration

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court, comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad, voiced its disapproval at the action of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) in offering a post to a former disabled labourer engaged for the TSPDCL with remuneration of Rs 5,000 per month. The bench was dealing with a contempt case filed by Venkateswarlu from Rachur of Nagarkurnool district. He lost his right hand in 2011 while executing works for the electric establishment through a contractor. The bench directed the TSPDCL to consider re-engaging him based on his educational qualifications. The petitioner filed a contempt case when these directions were not implemented. TSPDCL informed that he was engaged with the said remuneration as office subordinate. The bench expressed dismay at the quantum and wondered how could anyone survive with this. While adjourning the matter, the bench directed the TSPDCL to reexamine the issue.

Head constables’ promotion stayed

A two-judge bench of the High Court of Hyderabad, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice T Amarnath Goud, on Friday stayed promotions in the rank of head constables in Telangana. The bench intervened at the instance of D Swamy Joshua, the petitioner, a member initially of Armed Reserved Constables who was absorbed in the rank of civil constables. Earlier, their entire service as armed service policemen was given weightage in seniority. The government on February 6 amended the rule placing the ceiling of 7 years on their service weightage. Immediately thereafter, the government proceeded to prepare the seniority list even though it called for objection. The bench stayed the promotions and posted the matter to March 5.

Plea against Police chief’s ‘poor’ remark

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday admitted a writ plea filed by TSA Prasad, Inspector of police, challenging the action of the Telangana Police Commissioner describing his performance as ‘poor’ in his service record. The petitioner pointed out that in the very same year he was granted 15 special awards for best performance. He complained that he was charge-sheeted for recovering theft vehicles (about 38 in the year) but releasing it to the owners without going through the legal formality. He also alleged that he had confiscated certain vehicles and the same was being put to use by the staff of the police. He contended that the adverse remarks were a colourable exercise of power by the police commissioner.

Paigah Palace gets time

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice Gudiseva Shyam Prasad, on Friday granted time till March 13 to Paigah Function Palace to make amends in a contempt case. The contemnor is locked in a civil battle involving partition of the property among the members of the palace family. Earlier the tenant contemnor by an undertaking agreed to deposit Rs 20 lakh per annum but failed to do so from the past three years.