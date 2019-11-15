Teachers’ special gift for students on Children’s Day in Karimnagar

By | Published: 6:31 pm 7:00 pm

Karimnagar: Children’s day was celebrated on a grand scale at Vivekananda Residential School (VRS) with teachers organising various activities and events for the students. Teachers, who disguised themselves as children, presented skit, dance, theme-based dances besides singing songs.

Classrooms were decorated with frills, coloured papers, pictures to make them look attractive. Games and competitions were also conducted for the children in coordination with the teachers. Speaking on the occasion, school principal, Dr T Lalitha Kumari wanted the children to work diligently and enjoy childhood, a transient phase, to optimum. She encouraged the parents and the students to follow ‘Gadget Free Hour’.

