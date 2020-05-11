Teachers’ union asks Telangana govt to cancel Class X exams

By | Published: 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union TS (PRTUTS) has on Monday urged the State government to cancel the pending Class X exams in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The teachers have asked the government to take internal assessment marks into consideration for calculating the Grade Point Average (GPA) and announce the results. In a press release, PRTUTS president Pingili Sripal Reddy said students from various places were studying in the Model, KGBVS, residential and Ashram schools besides in general hostels. Likewise, several students from nearly five States were studying in private and corporate schools in Hyderabad.

“There might be issues in reopening of the hostels. With no public transportation in the view of the lockdown, it will be difficult for parents for commuting. After conducting exams, there are only 11 centres for evaluating answer scripts and teachers from different districts will have a tough time to reach evaluation centres. So, we have asked for cancellation and consider internal marks for calculating GPA. We represented the same to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy,” he said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on the directions of the High Court, the State government had deferred the SSC Public Examinations from March 23. So far, only three examinations including first language paper-I and II, and second language were conducted. The government has decided to file an affidavit in the High Court explaining preventive measures being taken for the conduct of Class X exams. A schedule would be issued after the High Court gives permission.

As the lockdown has been extended till the end of May, Reddy wanted the State government to issue necessary orders towards payment of full salary in May besides arrears for months of March and April.

