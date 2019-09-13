Teak logs worth Rs 50,000 seized in raids in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Adilabad: Forest Department sleuths raided houses and seized teak logs stored illegally on their premises at Sirikonda mandal centre on Friday. The value of the timber was assessed to be Rs 50,000.

Utnoor FDO Vijay Kumar said that the sleuths carried out raids on four houses and recovered the logs found to have been secretly stored, following a tip off. He added a case was booked against the offenders and investigations were taken up. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who fell teak trees and transport the timber.

Sirikonda Deputy Forest Range Officer Prem Singh, Ahmed, Sirikonda Kawal Tiger Reserve and other staffers took part in the operation.

