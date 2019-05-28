Team India favourites to go the distance

By | Published: 1:51 am

Hyderabad: Ever since the Kapil Dev-led side clinched the maiden World Cup way back in 1983, the face of the game in the country had changed dramatically and drastically. It has now become a religion where the cricketers enjoy a demigod status.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led young Indian team winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 paved way for the lucrative Indian Premier League. After a gap of 28 years, Men in Blue, under Dhoni’s captaincy, won the ICC World Cup for the second time in Mumbai.

Now, under aggressive captain Virat Kohli, Team India enter the tournament as one of the strong title contenders along with hosts England and rejuvenated Australia. Though India did not have ideal preparations owing to hectic IPL schedule, the Men in Blue are still a force to reckon with.

King Kohli, regarded as one of the modern greats in the game, leads the batting. With over 10,000 runs under his belt with 41 ODI centuries, the World No.1 30-year-old batsman has broken several records. Though he faced criticism for his failure to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to any sort of success in the IPL, it is completely a different format. When Kohli dons the national colours, he performance jumps a notch up. The Chase Master, who averages 59.57 in ODIs, has an impressive 80.84 in matches since he took the reins from Dhoni.

India have one of the formidable opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. When in flow, Rohit is unstoppable. He had already scored three double centuries in the format, asserting his supremacy. Dhawan too showcased his credentials in English conditions. His brilliant batting in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2015 was one of the stand-out performances. With Rohit and Dhawan as openers and Virat at No.3, the top order looks ominous.

But the debate of No.4 doesn’t seem to end. Having tried several players like Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni at times, the ambiguity still continues. With Vijay Shankar suffering an injury ahead of the warm-up match against New Zealand on Saturday, KL Rahul was given a chance. But the Karnataka batsman failed to grab the opportunity.

Dhoni’s presence in the middle will have a huge impact. Luckily for India, he found his touch with the bat in the IPL. Kedar Jadhav, who sustained a shoulder injury in IPL but made it to the team after regaining fitness, did not take the field on Sunday. The team management heaved a sigh of relief when the scan reports to Vijay Shankar revealed no fracture.

Hardik Pandya has turned into a great finisher in recent times. His big-hitting abilities will come in handy in chasing big targets on English condition. Dhoni’s contribution will be invaluable to the team. His presence behind the stumps is vital as he is one of the best readers of the game situation and his inputs to the captain and bowlers can yield good results.

The pace bowling department is led by one of the best in the business – Jasprit Bumrah. The World No. 1 ODI bowler is an expert in executing yorkers with perfection. His ability to bowl in crunch situations, especially at the death, makes him lethal. Mohammad Shami too is fit and raring to go. The third seamer option of Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to be a weak link as he is a bit off colour while Pandya is more than a handy bowler while Shankar can chip in with a few overs here and there.

Kohlis’ trusted lieutenants in spin department – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – are going to play key role, according to the skipper. But Kuldeep’s form is a cause of worry. With Ravindra Jadeja also in scheme of things, only one of Chahal and Kuldeep might get a nod.

The Kohli-men, however, didn’t start their preparations well losing to New Zealand in the first warm-up game. But it can be considered an aberration given the fact that it was a green wicket. The wickets in the World Cup are likely to be flat and batting friendly. On the whole, the Kohli and Co are sure of enter the last four and if clicks in unison, they can come out with flying colours.