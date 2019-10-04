Team Swish race past Hoopsters in Basketball League

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Team Swish, Mahindra Hills, BPHC and MVSR Engineering College teams progressed from level IV to level III in the Annual Hyderabad Basketball League with convincing wins over their respective opponents at YMCA Secunderabad on Friday.

Team Swish raced past Hoopsters Club 77-25 with an all-round display of defence and offence. Team Swish started tight with man to man marking which affected the 3-point shooters of Hoopsters Club without any space to score and in turn scored through Akhilesh and Novoneel to take a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Even after substitutions from the bench, Team Swish maintained the same rhythm and as the game progressed, they scored 20, 20 and 21 points in the next three quarters to win the match 77- 25 after leading 36-15 at half time.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Hills scored a comfortable 74-45 win over Rising Stars (Hyderabad) after leading 28- 21 at half time. BPHC were tested in the first quarter where HMT, aided by Anurag’s 3-pointers took a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, from the second quarter, BPHC regrouped and with Sachin and Lokesh playing in tandem with good support from Shanthanu and Suchit, they scored an easy looking 64-48 win after leading 26 – 14 at half time.

MVSR Engineering College had it easy as they blanked out Stadium Basketball Club 7- 0 at the end of the first quarter and maintained the same tempo for the remaining part of the match to register a 43-32 win after leading 19-8 at half time.

Results: Team Swish 77 (Akhilesh 22, Simranwasu 10, Novoneel 10) bt Hoopsters Club 25 (Lokesh 9, Abhinav 8); Mahindra Hills 74 (Allen 35, Ajay 16) bt Rising Stars (Hyderabad) 45 (Nikhil 19, Sai Kamal 14); BPHC 64 (Sachin 16, Lokesh 16, Suchit 14) bt HMT 48 (Anurag 22, Revanth 12, Sammy 10); MVSR Engineering College 43 (Shyam 12, Govind 11) bt Stadium Basketball Club 32 (Niel 10, Nilam 8).