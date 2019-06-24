Teams log in to break gridlock in Hyderabad’s IT hub

By | Published: 12:28 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: With just a few hours of rain derailing the free flow of traffic in many areas across Hyderabad, especially in the IT hub of West Zone, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday decided to deploy Instant Repair Teams (IRTs) and motors to pump out inundated water from waterlogged areas.

While the municipal officials were busy flushing out stagnant rain water, it was a manic Monday of sorts for office-going IT employees who had to struggle for hours to wade through gridlocks that extended for kilometres between Madhapur and Hitech City stretch.

The social media platform Twitter erupted with angry commuters sharing their experiences and updating information while they waited for the traffic snarls to relent. A commuter Omkar Dhongade tweeted that “Traffic piled up from Neerus showroom to Hitec City. ‘U’ turns at Durgam Cheruvu Metro station, Mercedes showroom has been closed”.

Later, Cyberabad Traffic police officials clarified that the ‘U’ turns had to be closed to regulate the vehicles as there was heavy traffic. Regular commuters along the Madhapur stretch said it took them over an hour to pass through the area. There was a cascading effect of traffic snarls in Madhapur on the neighbouring areas of Hitec City and Kondapur.

On its part, the GHMC has identified over 120 waterlogging points across the city. To facilitate smooth flow of traffic, one IRT team led by an assistant engineer will be deployed at such locations to clear waterlogging. Motors have been kept at schools, government buildings, community halls to commence works immediately.

In addition to deploying teams, the municipal corporation has also decided to increase the number of Disaster Response Teams from 8 to 16 for effective rescue and relief efforts.

Interacting with presspersons on Monday, GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore said instructions were issued to officials to ensure there was no construction and demolition debris, plastic and garbage dumping activity within a half kilometre radius from the identified waterlogging points.

He said the city stormwater drain network was equipped to handle two cm of rain per hour. On Friday, there was 11.4 cm and this resulted in water stagnation in many areas, he said.

GHMC and Cyberabad Traffic Police have conducted extensive inspections in different areas prone to waterlogging in the IT corridors since last two days. The Commissioner urged IT employees to follow staggered exit timings from their offices, which will go a long way in reducing traffic jams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter