‘Tease out’ the information needed

By | Published: 12:24 am 5:03 pm

Similar to last week’s expression ‘call for,’ this week we’ll discuss another idiom that is standard English but not slang, and can in fact be used well in formal contexts quite effectively. We’ll begin with this particular expression, and, if we still have some space left, I can always bust out a couple of other expressions for us to discuss.

Tease out Examples

The tiny little thorn in my foot had been hurting for three days, so I finally grabbed a small needle and sat down to tease it out. The minister was unwilling to speak about the new political controversy, but the journalist skillfully asked focused questions and teased the truth out of him. She was so shaken from the incident that she was barely able to speak coherently. It took the police a long time to tease out a clear account of the day’s events from her. I know he had a big showdown with his father, but I have no idea what it was about and he’s not telling me anything. I’ll have to tease the whole story out of him slowly.

Meanings and Usage

This phrase originally referred to using a sharp pointed tool to untangle or release something. If someone’s hair is messy tangle, for example, they might use a comb to test it out. Similarly, if your shoelaces are tied improperly and end up in a knotty mess, you might find that using a pencil or a sharp pin to push into the tight knots and loosening them helps with the untangling. That process is basically ‘teasing out.’

In its figurative sense, teasing out refers to obtaining something—especially information or a solution—with great difficulty. There are multiple contexts in which this expression can be used. If someone is being secretive for example, you can tease some information out of them. Similarly, someone may not actually be in a position to speak coherently, or may have only indirect information, but even in this case by patiently asking the right questions and piecing together all the details, you might be able to tease out the information you need.

You should be able to use this expression quite often in your daily interactions. Apart from the contexts indicated in the examples above, you can also talk about teasing out the meaning of a book or a movie, or about teasing out the solution when faced with a complex math problem, or when interpreting a poem, and so on.

Practice

Have you had to tease out a secret from someone at any point? Can you briefly outline the efforts you made to achieve this?

Bust out Examples

The gang leader was supposed to spend ten years in jail, but his minions busted him out of jail within a year. His parents had put him under house arrest as punishment, but we sneaked into the backyard and busted him out of there. The party was actually pretty boring until she busted out her guitar. Then it was music time, and everybody had a blast! If you go to his place for dinner, watch out. At some point he’ll bust out his photo albums with thousands of bird pictures in them. He thinks he’s a nature photographer.

Meanings and Usage

There are many different meanings of this expression, and many different ways in which you can use it, but we’ll focus on only a couple for now. Before we continue, do note that this expression is slang and informal.

To escape from prison: A prisoner who escapes jail is busting out of jail. You can also use this to refer to getting someone out of jail, as seen in our first example above. Importantly, you can use this expression not just for prison escapes, but for other kinds of escape too. The second example above illustrates how you might use this expression in non-prison contexts. To bring something out for use: There is really not much more to explain as far as the meaning goes. For examples, refer to example three and four above. In practice, the expression is generally used in contexts where the object is brought out for use unexpectedly, or as a surprise.

Practice