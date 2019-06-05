Tech-based solutions for farmers

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Out of many issues faced by farmers, one of them is the safe handling of water pumps and regulating water flow according to the crop sowed. For many years, this has been done manually by the farmers and has led to many issues like electric shock, high and/or low water supply among other things. In order to help farmers irrigate their farms by use of technology, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Dinnepu started Agwick technologies, an agri-tech startup incubated at National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hyderabad.

The startups under its brand Kisan Raja is building innovative and cost-effective technology products and IoT solutions for smart autonomous irrigation system. It has built products like pump controller, water regulator and sensors that sit near the pump to provide information about voltage, power and water supply remotely to the farmer.

While the pump controller is operated through a SIM card which provides voice information to farmers on regular basis, the water regulator in useful in places where drip irrigation system is in place. “We deployed our first product in 2012 and since then we have provided our solutions to over 25,000 farmers in 10 States with highest adoption in four States – Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. We provide an all-encompassing solution – hardware and software – to the farmers,” the founder informed.

Now going ahead, Kisan Raja is developing an autonomous solution which according to various parameters like weather condition and forecast, water and power availability, crop and soil variety will control the irrigation process for the farmers. The startup is working with the World Bank for their project on deploying internet of things (IoT) solution for irrigation in West Bengal districts and is also worked for government-run agriculture institutions in places like Andhra Pradesh.

“Our products are being utilised in irrigating one lakh acres of land across the country and going ahead we are looking at touching the lives of over a million farmers in the next five years,” Dinnepu said.

In terms of investment, the company has been bootstrapped since 2012 and is now looking for external investment of $2 million so as to manufacture its solution on bulk basis.

