Tech connects Telangana farmers with experts

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to use technology to solve societal problems, software professionals body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has now brought out a farm advisory service that will help farmers connect with agriculture scientists and get their queries answered.

For this, TITA is using the video conference app TConsult that it had launched earlier to offer tele-consultations, particularly in the rural areas. The app had so far offered more than 10,000 consultations and has come as an effective tool to circumvent issues relating to distance, time and shortage of medical professionals during corona times.

TITA has now added agricultural scientists from TS Agricultural University to its offerings to advise the farming community on several issues. This development comes at a time when the State is moving in the direction of regulated farming.

Agriculture and Marketing Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who launched the revised TConsult app to aid farmers, became the first user of the app. He got connected with TS Agricultural University’s former registrar and Prof (retired) Jalapathi Rao to clear his queries on farming. The Minister lauded the effort of TITA in launching the farmer -support system via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA founder and global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the new service on the TConsult app had been piloted in one mandal and TITA had been interacting with agricultural university scientists to scale up the project further.

Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V Prakash, TITA adviser LK Sangameshwar Rao, TITA vice-president Rana Pratap Bojjam and member Srikanth were present.

