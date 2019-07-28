Tech jobs surge 31 per cent: Indeed

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Data from Indeed reveals that technology-related job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these job openings have grown consistently in the past five years (February 2014 to February 2019). Technology job roles increased by an overall 8 per cent during this time. The last year alone (February 2018 to February 2019) saw tech job roles growing by 31 per cent, while job searches for these roles increased by eight per cent.

Indeed’s data also reveals that 30% of jobs requiring tech skills in India are currently ‘hard to fill’. This difference in the rate at which demand for tech talent is growing and the rate at which skilled tech talent is being made available is a possible factor contributing to this situation.

A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) also states that 53 per cent of Indian businesses find it hard to recruit because they are unable to find the right talent with the required skill sets.

Talent mismatch, a phenomenon wherein the availability of skilled talent does not meet the requirements of the industry, is prevalent in the technology sector globally. The challenge of filling available vacancies with skilled talent is prevalent across leading cities in India, with Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, which contribute 25 per cent, 9 per cent and 8 per cent of all tech jobs in the country, all witnessing difficulty in finding the right talent. Over 50 per cent of jobs posted in the sector require applicants to be skilled in Java programming.

Commenting on the same, Sashi Kumar, MD, Indeed India, said, “Job profiles are evolving and changing at a pace that can be matched by talent, provided they acquire the requisite skills. Job seekers, therefore, must continuously upskill themselves in order to enhance their career prospects for the long run. Furthermore, companies can look at taking the initiative towards providing their employees the requisite skills to ensure their relevance in the evolving technology landscape.”

