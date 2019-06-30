Tech platform to solve crop issues launched

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Sri BioAesthetics on Sunday announced the launch of its new technology platform MyAgriBiome that aims to solve crop-related problems through its innovative, cost effective microbial delivery systems and services.

The system transforms the physiology of the plant and supports and promotes growth and development, resistance against diseases and increases resilience to various natural stresses like drought, salinity, and chemical contamination. It also provides soil essential microbial profile which in turn will help in nutrient use efficiency and soil health, in the respective fields. The microbial deficiencies will be reported back to the farm holder for correction and rectification.

Dr K R K Reddy, founder and MD, Sri Bio Aesthetics told “The new understanding of the crop microbiome that is the microbes associated with individual crops will revolutionise agriculture. Microbial research, innovations and the development of novel delivery systems is the soul of the company.”

