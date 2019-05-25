Keep your tech repository update with latest app upgrades

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Introducing the fastest 8-core MacBook Pro

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro with 8th and 9th generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest Mac ever.

Starting at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1, 99,900 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available through authorised Apple resellers later this week in India.

First timing, the iPhone-maker has added eight cores to MacBook Pros for a two times faster performance that their predecessors.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro features faster 6 and 8-core Intel Core processors combined with powerful graphics, Retina display, super-fast SSDs, Apple T2 Security Chip, all-day battery life and macOS.

OPPO, Samsung, Apple preferred by Gen Z

Gen Z users are looking for smartphones that deliver superior consumer experience with premium tech innovations at entry-level prices, and OPPO, Samsung and Apple are the top three brands that find favour with consumers, a new survey said Friday.

At least 78 per cent Gen Z consumers see smartphones as a lifestyle symbol while 75 per cent feel the devices make them feel powerful whereas 72 per cent said they offer them superior experience through the latest tech innovations, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has said.

“Gen Z clearly identifies with OPPO as an innovation trailblazer whether it be in camera or battery charging,” said Prabhu Ram, head of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

IGTV gets landscape video support

In yet another attempt to keep its long-video supporting IGTV feature afloat, Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has added support for videos shot in landscape mode.

“We’ve heard from viewers who come across landscape videos in IGTV but want to watch them in a more natural way. That’s why we’re announcing support for landscape videos in addition to vertical,” the company wrote in a blog-post.

According to Instagram, the step was aimed at making IGTV a free platform for creators to express themselves however they want.

Google Duo brings group calls for Android

Google Duo is rolling out group video calls and data saving mode for Android users in India. The feature will be available on iOS soon.

With this, users can have up to eight people on a call at a time.

By setting up the data saving mode, the company claimed, users can reduce data usage by up to 50 per cent. The select regions where users can limit data usage on mobile networks and WiFi on Android include Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

All Duo calls, video messages, and group calls on the platform are encrypted end-to-end so users’ conversations stay private, the company added.

OnePlus 7 Pro sells like hot cakes

Amazon India recently announced that OnePlus 7 Pro has become the fastest selling ultra-premium Smartphone on its website. It is the highest selling Smartphone above Rs 45,000 in the first seven days of its launch.

Presenting the most powerful technology ever developed by OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale with Prime Early Access at 12 noon on May 16 followed by an open sale from midnight on May 17.

Currently available in two variants – 6+128 GB priced at Rs 48,999, 8+256 GB priced at Rs 52,999 in Mirror Grey colour, OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in an all-new Nebula Blue colour in 8+256 GB priced at INR 52,999 and 12+256 GB at INR 57,999 from May 28, 2019 on Amazon.in.

Google revamps Search design

Google has revamped Search with a redesign that would help mobile users better understand which information is coming from where and what are they looking for.

“The name of the website and its icon appear at the top of the result card to help anchor each result so you can more easily scan the page of results and decide what to explore next,” wrote Jamie Leach, senior interaction designer, Search, Google in a blog post.

Now when users search for a product or service and Google displays an important advertisement, a highlighted ad label would show on top of the card alongside the web address.

This redesign is first coming to mobiles and would continue rolling out over the next few days.

LG adds Alexa to AI TVs

LG announced that it will start rolling out Amazon’s voice-based digital assistant Alexa to its 2019 TV models with ThinQ AI technology.

The update will be implemented through the Alexa app on 2019 TVs including LG UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs. With Alexa support, users will be able to ask compatible LG TVs can ask questions, control smart products, and access more than 90,000

Alexa skills, all without any separate device. The feature will be supported in 14 countries including France, Germany, India, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.