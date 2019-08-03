Tech-savvy Chiru & Nag enrol for face recognition

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Former Union Minister and actor Chiranjeevi and actor Nagarjuna were among 4,000 passengers who voluntarily enrolled for the Face Recognition technology at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when it was implemented on a pilot basis.In line with the Digi Yatra programme, Hyderabad International Airport implemented trials of Face Recognition last month by setting up dedicated FR Registration Counters near two departure gates, official sources said.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and his son Akhil and many more volunteered for the FR system. In one month, more than 4,000 passengers enrolled for face recognition technology at RGIA, the sources said.”Hundreds of enrolled frequent flyers have already used the facility several times to access the terminal using the FR E-gate at RGIA,” sources reported.While the FR registration has stopped, flyers who have registered themselves for FR at RGIA could still use he existing FR E-gate to access the terminal, the sources said.

Digi Yatra involves digital processing of passengers at airports under which they will be automatically processed, based on facial recognition system at checkpoints like entry point check, entry in to security check and aircraft boarding.Digi Yatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said.