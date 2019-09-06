Tech&HR event held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: TeamLease Recruitment Services today hosted an interactive and informative session on technology and its impact on Human Resource Processes. The event witnessed discussions by HR experts on how technology is shaping the world of human resources and opening plethora of opportunities. It also witnessed deliberations on how technologies like Machine learning, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are taking the HR industry by storm and how these technologies are impacting job descriptions as well as redefining the way HR and talent management professional’s work.

The key note speech was delivered by Sreekanth K. Arimanithaya, Global Talent Leader, EY Global Delivery Services and Ajay Bakshi, Global Transformation Leader GSS XTSI, Xerox. The other dignitaries who participated in the panel discussion were Venkatesh Palabatla, CHRO, GMR Airports, Kiran Samudrala, Global Head: Data Analytics, Tools-HSBC, Dinesh Kumar Murugesan, Head HR, DSM Shared Services, Neha Chopra Kumar, Senior Director-HR, Xponential Machines Software Pvt Ltd, Itha Lakshmipathi, Director-HR- GVK BIO and Rajalakshmi Sivanand, Senior Director-HR-Model.

The event also highlighted how adoption will enable HR to aid corporates in their quest to grow. The event witnessed more than 250 HR professionals from across the country attending the event.

