Techie arrested for harassing woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a software engineer on charges of harassing a married woman here on Wednesday.

The suspect and the woman were friends in the past. Taking advantage of this, he started to threaten her, the police said.

The arrested youngster was identified as S Venkata Ramana Reddy (24), working for a software firm in Miyapur and a resident of Bharath Nagar. Police said Ramana allegedly shared some private photos of the woman with her husband and family members with an intention to defame her after she refused to heed to his demand for sexual favours. Based on her complaint, a case was booked and Ramana arrested from his house.

According to the police, both were classmates during school days in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and at that time, they had clicked some private pictures which Ramana had saved in his mobile phone. In 2011, the woman got married and presently stays with her husband in Tirupati. “Taking advantage of the situation, he started stalking her and even threatened to share their intimate pictures and demanded sexual favours from her,” the police said.

When she refused, Ramana shared the pictures with her husband and in-laws through WhatsApp. He was produced before the court which further remanded him in judicial custody.