Techie commits suicide in Kondapur

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: A software employee was found hanging in his flat at Prasanth Nagar in Kondapur here on Monday morning. He is suspected to have been depressed and committed suicide, police said.

The victim, A Chakravathy (30), a native of Chandanagar in Kolkata, was working for a software firm in Gachibowli and stayed in a rented apartment. According to the police, Chakravarthy was visibly depressed for the last few days. He is suspected to have committed suicide in the wee hours of the day.

“His friend Saptarshi Mukherjee, also a techie, came to the room and found the door latched from inside. Even after repeatedly knocking, there was no response from inside,” police said, adding that Mukherjee then informed the Gachibowli police who reached the spot and forcibly opened the door. Chakravarthy was found dead.

“He had hanged with a bed sheet from the ceiling fan in his room. We found a suicide note which read nobody was responsible for his death,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter