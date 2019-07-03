Techie dies during adventure biking in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 pm 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old software engineer Anandachari died after accidentally falling from the four-wheeled mountain bike he was riding in the Hills and Valley Adventures Resort at Godamaguda in Vikarabad on Monday.

The incident occurred when the techie, a resident of Kompally, along with his friends was taking part in bike racing as part of adventures sports in the resort.

His bike skidded off the stretch in the valley due to slush that developed because of the recent rain. The Dharur police booked a case and took up investigation.

