Techie dies in Hyderabad road accident

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A software developer died after the motorcycle on which he was riding was hit by a speeding lorry at Borabanda under Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station limits on Wednesday morning.

K Sumanth (23), a resident of BK Guda was going to the shop owned by his family when the lorry that was coming in the same direction hit him. As a result, Sumanth suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot. The victim’s helmet was completely damaged in the incident, said Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Sub-Inspector G Naresh Kumar.

He said Sumanth was working as a software developer in an IT company at Madhapur. The police registered a case under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence) of IPC against the lorry driver and detained him. The police handed over the body to the family after an autopsy at the Gandhi hospital mortuary.