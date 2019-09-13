Techie hangs self in hostel room in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: A software employee was found hanging in his hostel room at Road No 3, KPHB Colony here on Friday morning. He is suspected to have been depressed over his job and committed suicide. The deceased G Venkata Naga Chaitanya, 23, a software employee at TA Digital Company in Jubilee Hills was a native of Duvvada, Vishakhapatnam.

According to police, Chaitanya hanged himself with a bed sheet. The hostel owner found him dead. A suicide note was recovered, in which he had written that he was not happy with his life and job and therefore was ending his life, police said.

The KPHB police booked a case and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.