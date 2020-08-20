Techie held for sexual exploitation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Thursday arrested a software engineer for allegedly cheating a woman with a promise of marriage and sexually exploiting her.

S Pavan (30), a resident of Nagarjuna Colony in Champapet, earlier worked as a software engineer in an IT firm in Bengaluru.

According to the police, he became a friend with the victim and promised to marry her. In 2017, Pavan reportedly called her to Bengaluru and secretly married her. Then, he took her to a hill station in the guise of honeymoon and allegedly sexually exploited her.

Recently, when the victim asked him to get formally married, Pavan refused and started avoiding her. Based on her complaint, the Saroornagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested him. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

