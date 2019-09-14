Techie held in Hyderabad for harassing women

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested B Nagaraju, 26, a private employee from Peerzadiguda, Uppal on charges of harassing women on Saturday.

Nagaraju sent abusive messages and posted obscene pictures on the Facebook account of a woman for rejecting his proposal. According to the police, Nagaraju and the victim became friends in college in 2015 and during this they had clicked some pictures together. He also proposed her for marriage, which she rejected.

She was married elsewhere and since then he bore a grudge against her and started harassing her. “He pressurized her to make a video call and he clicked some private pictures of her, using which he began blackmailing her,” police said. Based on the complaint, Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter