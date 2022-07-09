Techie’s honour killing: Arrests of three recorded by KPHB police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The KPHB police on Saturday recorded the arrests of three persons in the suspected honour killing case of software engineer S.Venkata Narayan Reddy reported two weeks ago.

The arrested persons were G.Srinivas Reddy (20) from Saroornagar, K.Sai Rao (20), an electrician from Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh and Shaik Aashiq (20), a student from Kukatpally. The absconding persons were K.Venkateswar Reddy, Chandra Shekar Reddy and Srinu, all three from Prakasam.

Madhapur DCP K.Shilpavalli said Narayan Reddy and Ravali, both from the same village, were in love and married against the wish of the latter’s family members a year ago. However, Ravali returned to her parents claiming Narayan Reddy was not a suitable husband to her.

“They looked down upon the victim as he was economically weak and not equal to them in status. This angered the victim, who started sending their private pictures and videos to his wife, in-laws and her relatives as Ravali’s parents were planning to get her married to another person,” she said.

Venkateswar Reddy then decided to kill Venkat and struck a contract killing deal of Rs.4.5 lakh with Srinivas Reddy. The DCP said the suspects had attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison fearing arrest. They were admitted to hospital and taken into custody after they recovered on Saturday.

On the night of June 27, they took Venkat from his room in a car to Raidurgam, where they got him drunk and strangulated him with a towel and charging cable in a moving car. They later burned the body in a forest area in Jinnaram in Sangareddy district.