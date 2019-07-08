Techies plant saplings at Hyderabad zoo

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Employees of Dell, Hyderabad, took part in a massive plantation programme at Nehru Zoological Park on Monday as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

More than 3,000 saplings — fruit-bearing, flowering and shade-giving — were planted during the drive which was organised in association with Learning Links Foundation and the zoo authorities.

Zoo Curator N Kshitija appreciated Dell and its initiative for taking up the programme and hoped that Monday’s activity would inspire many others, including corporates, to take steps to conserve biodiversity and create awareness on the subject while at the same time, contributing to increased green cover in the zoo.

The tree-plantation programme was kicked off with Kshitija, Manishyam Sundar, site director, Dell Hyderabad, Deepika, Dell’s HR director, and Latha B, project lead, Dell, and a team of Learning Links Foundation planting saplings. About 350 Dell employees and zoo staff participated in the programme. The saplings planted were those of jamun, guava, mango, pomegranate, sapota, papaya, tikoma, neem, and peepal species.