TechM rolls out HR Humanoid

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Monday introduced K2, the first Human Resource (HR) Humanoid for its Noida Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, India. K2 will take over the routine HR transactions to provide assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience. The company’s first HR humanoid was introduced in its Hyderabad campus, earlier this month.

K2 leverages state of the art Artificial Intelligence technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands. Keeping in mind the needs of the specially-abled, K2 can respond to queries with text display along with speech. It can address general and specific HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms etc., and will enable the HR team to focus on other important areas for employee development.

Harshvendra Soin, chief people officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “K2 has been designed to add value to the employee lifecycle across various touch points and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think.”

Tech Mahindra plans to deploy the next Humanoid in its Pune campus following the NSEZ campus and will further enable K2 software for an enhanced engagement with improved communication skills to carry out empathetic conversations from associate’s wellness perspective. Tech Mahindra has already implemented an Artificial Intelligence based Facial Recognition System to register the attendance of employees thus reducing the time spent by an associate in updating the timesheet.