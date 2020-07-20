Technical University of Munich: Academic engine for technical excellence

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:06 am 8:23 pm

With more than 150 years of history, the Technische Universität München or Technical University of Munich (TUM) is the best in Germany and one of the finest in Europe in terms of technology and innovation. The Technical University of Munich (TUM) is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists.

For the third time in a row, the TUM won the title of ‘Excellence University’ in July 2019; this makes TUM the only technical university that has been consistently successful in the excellence competition of the federal and state governments from the beginning (2006). The university is also a prominent member of TU9, which incorporates some of the most notable technical universities of Germany which were established before 1900.

The university has 13 academic divisions: Architecture; Chemistry; Civil, Geo and Environmental Engineering; Education; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Informatics; Life Sciences; Management; Math; Mechanical Engineering; Medicine; Physics; and Sport and Health Sciences. The university offers a total of 172 degree programmes, some of which are offered completely in English. Around 67 graduate programmes at TUM are offered either completely in English or as a combination of English and German.

Some of the Master’s level programmes with English as the medium of instruction include: Aerospace Engineering, Civil Engineering (bilingual), Biomedical Computing, Mathematics (bilingual), Mathematics in Data Science, Physics, Power Engineering, Radiation Biology, Transportation Systems, etc. Additionally, the university is globally renowned for its breakthroughs in research and operates a total of 13 research centres with research focused on Natural Sciences, Engineering, Medicine and Social Sciences concerning technology issues. It holds campuses in Munich; Garching; Freising-Weihenstephan; Heilbronn; and Dover, Singapore. A member of the TU9 and host to 4 institutes of the Max Planck Society, the university has developed its teaching and research activities around 5 major topics: Health and Nutrition, Energy and Natural Resources, Environment and Climate, Information and Communications, and Mobility (disambiguation needed) and infrastructure. Technical University of Munich is ranked #43 in “World University Ranking” by THE in 2020; ranked #55 in QS “World University Rankings” 2020; and ranked #6 in the “Global University Employment Ranking” by THE (Times Higher Education). The university is also listed among top 3 Technical Universities in Europe by Shanghai Ranking, 2020. A total of 11 subjects offered by TUM are ranked among top 50 in “QS World University Rankings by Subject” in 2020. As of 2019, TUM has over 42,700 students in its graduate and undergraduate programs out of which 13,858 are international students. It manages a faculty of 10,829 staff members and 594 professors. Its academics are divided into 15 departments and 13 research centres. University secures 358 Million Euros in 2018 for research. University has registered 66 patents and 178 inventions were made by scientists from TUM in 2017 as a result of their research work.

(The article has been written with inputs from Ms Linda Oecknick, EU Consulting!)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .