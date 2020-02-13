Techno-cultural fest at IIT-Hyderabad from Friday

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Elan and ηvision, the annual techno-cultural fest of IIT Hyderabad, will be held from February 14 to 16. The three-day event will host various technical and cultural events, challenging hackathons, fun-filled games and exhilarating pro shows that are expected to leave the participants craving for more.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Miss India 2018 2nd runner up Shreya Rao will attend the event. The pro nites lined up for the event are Darshan Raval, Abhishek Upmanyu, Rave Republic – No.1 DJ in Asia and No 94 in the world, Yellow Diary and When Chai Met Toast.

The technical events at the fest among others are Hackathon, Robo Wars, Tech Expo, Line following Bot and Bridge Builder. A series of cultural events, Elan-E-Jung – Battle of Metal Bands, Manthan – A ‘Fusion’ of Music Styles, Break Free – Regional Round of The Indian Hip Hop Championship, Campus Idol – A solo singing competition, Rap Battle, DJ Wars and others find place in event listing. Entry passes are live and accommodations are also available. For details visit- elan.org.in.

