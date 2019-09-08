‘Technology can help teachers’

By | Published: 12:34 am 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: Technology could be helpful in improving and facilitating the teaching and learning process, but it cannot replace the teacher, said Prof Furqan Qamar of Jamia Millia Islamia and former Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh and University of Rajasthan.

Delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Technology, Teachers and Transformation of Higher Education’ as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Prof Qamar urged teachers to equip themselves with better technology to improve the quality of teaching. He described technology as a tool to improve quality.

Prof Qamar rued the fact that in most of the cases the ability and eligibility criteria for the appointment of teacher is compromised at the selection level.

While stressing the need to improve the ecosystem of education, he pointed out that a good teacher inspires others to emulate him/her. However, a corrupt system can spoil a good teacher, he cautioned.

Teachers need to improve if they expect respect from the society. Non-performance by the teachers will give excuse for privatisation and under-investment in higher education, he said.

Prof Qamar described the present day youth as more creative as they are exposed to technology. Mere physical presence in the classroom is not enough for learning, he remarked. Students share two-third while one-third responsibility lies with the teacher, he said.

In his presidential address, MANUU Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz described both knowledge and technology as non-static.

We have ruined the education system by linking it with employability, he complained.

Dr Sayyad Aman Ubed, Prof. Fatima Begum, Prof. Noushad Hussain, Dean, School of Education and Training, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Dr. Shaheen Shaik, faculty and students in large number also took part in the event.

