Technology facilitates work from home; pose threat of online frauds

Hyderabad: With the need for social distancing getting amplified, educational institutions, offices, entrepreneurs and freelancers are taking help of technology to work from home.

However, from the security point of view there is an increased chance for phishing and other attacks. Dinesh Ganti, Head, DigitalKites, a digital marketing company in Hyderabad, says: “Project tracking is on Asana, a web and mobile application that teams organise, track and manage work.

All meetings become remote with Google Hangout calls. Documents are stored on Google drive for access in remote scenarios. Emails and Whatsapp groups are being used for quick communication.”

Productivity is about 80 per cent but enough for the show to go on, he says. Top business school ISB, which asked its students to vacate the campus, said it will administer the remainder of the course online. “Concepts, theories and frameworks are being covered through pre-recorded sessions.

Case discussions are done live. Evaluations are being wrapped into what has already been assigned and a few have been moved online through the learning management system,” an ISB spokesperson said. The school is taking help of the in-house videographer for asynchronous (pre-recorded) content.

It is using web tools like WebEx and Zoom for live sessions. Work from home is handy from counselling point of view, says Bhavana Nissima, an NLP trainer and Mental Space Psychology Ambassador. She is using cloud-based video conferencing platform Zoom for online coaching and training. This can be used for video and audio conferencing, webinars and live chat.

A yoga teacher Harshita Soni,has been conducting online one-on-one yoga sessions on Zoom and Skype to help students continue their practice. Other popular collaboration tools include Flock (messaging, videoconferencing and screen sharing, file sharing and to-dos features), Google Drive and Dropbox (for sharing files across platforms), Evernote (digital notebook) and HubSpot (customer relationship management).

Asset management players Franklin Templeton and IDFC AMC too are implementing the work from home rule. “We have a robust and regularly tested work-from-home capability that enables most of our employees to work remotely,” it said. However, the flipside of working from home is the increasing possibility of phishing attacks.

Cyber security expert and author Amit Dubey says staying safe online is the key responsibility of employees working from home. “One should be careful with the emails. Outsiders can penetrate a system and send spoof mails or seek financial information. Also, many are using WhatsApp groups. Care should be taken to ensure there are no outsiders in the group,” he says.

Dubey cautions against the use of third party programmes for video and audio conferencing. Also, the camera should be positioned in such a way that the house details and activities are not captured. One should be careful with plugins.

People suspicious of the content can upload them on virustotal.com, https://global.sitesafety.trendmirco.com, https://www.abuseipdb.com and for suspicious .exe files to https://sandbox.pikker.ee for clarity, he says.

