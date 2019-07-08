‘Technology is driving change in travel’

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:09 am

Technology provider Sabre Corporation offers software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to global travel industry. They help airlines and hotels manage passenger and guest reservations, revenue, flight, network and crew. K Jaya Kumar, Vice President and Managing Director, Sabre Global Development Center, Bengaluru, tells about the work being done in India and changes happening in the leisure industry to B Krishna Mohan.

India operations

Our global development centre came up in Bengaluru in 2005. It supports product development, enterprise data and analytics and operations research efforts. It is also involved in customer care and support, implementation and consulting services and delivering products to Sabre customers globally. Now, focus will be on enhancing innovation capabilities of the centre to deliver new technology solutions. Sabre also has offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Kozhikode, New Delhi and Lucknow.

Pain points being addressed

Sabre operates across airlines, hotels and travel agencies segments. This travel ecosystem is complex. Our teams across the globe, including those at Bengaluru, contribute to developing solutions that support our customers across the globe. Sabre Travel Network is our business-to-business travel marketplace and consists of global distribution system. The marketplace is used by travel suppliers, including approximately 420 airlines, 2.85 lakh hotel properties, 140 tour operators, 52 rail carriers and 17 cruise lines, to promote, personalise and sell their products to travel management companies, corporate travel departments around the world. The marketplace transacts over $120 billion of travel spend per year. In addition, Sabre also gives travel buyers and suppliers insights into their operations as well as customer shopping and booking trends. Sabre Airline Solutions counts over 350 airline customers, 750 million passengers boarded and more than 1,500 airports using departure control technology among others. Our hospitality solutions provide distribution, operations and marketing to the hotel industry. We are a technology partner for more than 40% of the world’s leading hotel brands.

Key trends

A major trend that we observe across the travel industry is digital transformation — and this is something that airlines, travel agents and distributors, as well as hotels, are experiencing. Technology is developing rapidly. Just a few years ago, customers could not buy a plane ticket or book a hotel room online. Today, they are doing it from their mobile devices. They are also expecting personalised shopping experiences from retailers. More than ever, seamless retailing, distribution and fulfillment are turning central to continued success of travel industry. As a result, major players within the travel industry are racing to update their technology platforms to increase productivity, optimise revenue and enhance customer experiences.

Travel and hospitality

The hospitality industry is reinventing itself, constantly adapting to the changing expectations of the travellers. While timepressed travellers may wish to avoid other people during their stay, others will welcome companionship — even in a virtual form. Travellers accustomed to digital assistants and chatbots will next look up to evolution of artificial intelligence. They will seek out virtual personalities that have the power to entertain, educate and befriend. Use of virtual assistants is growing. Now, consumers have higher standards when shopping. Proliferation of co-working environments are transforming expectations around work and travel. Many professionals are turning into digital nomads with travel as a priority. The growing gig economy indicates that consumers are embracing lifestyles that don’t tie them down to one firm , location, or even schedule

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp /Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.