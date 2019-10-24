Technology should benefit humans not replace them: Venkat Changavalli

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: With technology becoming omnipresent, the human touch is getting lost. And in order to bring a balance in such a scenario, it is important that we make technology that is beneficial for human beings, said Venkat Changavalli, Advisor, Police Department, Telangana Government and founder of 108 ambulance service.

Speaking at the pre-conference of India Human Computer Interaction (HCI), Changavalli said, “Technology should always be an enabler and should never replace any industry that is already existing. Whether it is agriculture or manufacturing, technology should help to make it better and not actually try and replace human beings working in this field. Managing can be done by technology that needs consistency and follows a set pattern. However, technology can never be used for core human values which are humility, confidence and positive thoughts.”

Changavalli who spearheaded the emergency response system in India with the 108 ambulance service, has also helped Uttar Pradesh government to develop an emergency response service for their police force. Now, the 108 ambulance service founder is the Advisor to Police Department in Telangana and is working on developing similar response system in the State.

He also mentioned that a leader should have a vision on how to deliver using technology and not try to replace human beings so as to accommodate technology. He said core human values of humility, positive attitude could never be achieved purely through technology.

Speaking at the event, Aravind Kannan, head of design, Reliance Jio, said that designing for India does not just include developing apps for smartphones but about developing tech-driven applications that could help people from the remotest part of India.

He gave examples of the different applications that were being developed at Reliance Jio that were for India. He spoke about a ‘machili’ app which via speech helps fisherman get regular updates about weather and other relevant information. The app uses only speech as its interface so that fisherman who cannot read or write could get updates without any problem.

HCI is being held for the first time in Hyderabad and according to its organisers, the city is emerging at the next design destination with many events such as the recently-concluded Hyderabad Design Week are providing impetus to the industry. HCI is being held by IIIT-H at the ISB from November 1-3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.