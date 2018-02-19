Technology should reach citizens, says Ravi Shankar at WCIT

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:53 pm 1:32 pm

Hyderabad: Allaying fears of job loss due to increasing use of newage technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and others, Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Government has set up multiple committees on artificial intelligence, mapping technologies, cyber security for large scale implementation.

Likening digital governance to good governance, he said India saved Rs 7000 crore by removing middlemen in delivery of government services. Various welfare programmes are being taken to doorsteps of people. “Technology should reach ordinary citizens. Story of India will be replicated on many parts,” he said at the inaugural WCIT 2018 event at HICC.

“There is no need to dear job losses due to artificial intelligence. There was a similar thing when computers came. But now they have revolutionised many sectors. Power of technology has to be harnessed and transition has to handled well,” he said.

The cyber platform is a collective responsibility and the effort should be to make it safe and secure for all stakeholders, he said.

India is taking up an ambitious programme of connecting 50,000 villages through the fibre network. The effort is to create common services kiosks. BPOs after being set up in rural areas, he said adding that effort is to create digital literates and 10 million are covered, he said.

The focus is on digital inclusion as digital economy will be din a $1 trillion economy. Artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, IOT ecosystems will be created, he said.