Technology that will explode in your life this decade

By | Published: 4:42 pm

The average time -frame of tech disruption in our lives has significantly diminished and things are changing at a rapid scale around us. In a span of few years, gadgets like MP3 players, compact digital cameras, scanners, CDs, fax machines and several others have disappeared.

On the other hand, new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), content streaming, automation, robotics and 5G are not only here to stay but are growing in leaps and bounds to make our lives better.

Quantum computing

Imagine a chip that can perform target computation in 200 seconds, which would otherwise take the world’s fastest supercomputer 10,000 years. A quantum computer can solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today’s computers to solve. This has massive implications for research in health care, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and more.

Self-driving electric cars

The global revenues from connected cars the precursor to fully-autonomous is growing at an annual rate of 27.5 per cent and are expected to touch $21 billion by 2020. Tesla helped create that market and remains an industry leader. The Elon Musk-run company surprised Wall Street by registering a profitable third quarter last year with total revenue of $6.3 billion riding on sales of its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars.

5G-connected homes

With 75 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices expected to be in place by 2025, the world is at the cusp of experiencing a technology that will change the way live today. Being able to download a full-length HD movie in seconds and share your wow-moments with friends.