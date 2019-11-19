Technology to turn cities smart: Karuna Gopal

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: An advisor on smart cities and founder president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, a think tank that has influenced Urban Transformation in India, Karuna Gopal said that India is making strides in several ways and its cities are getting smarter with the use of emerging technologies.

With better planning and utilisation of resources, efficiencies can be brought to make cities progressive ensuring quality of life and healthcare. NRIs have enormous opportunities to invest in India and make it a better nation, she said, while addressing a 100-member group at a meet and greet event held at Singapore recently, which was participated by entrepreneurs, philanthropists, IT professionals and social activists.

She has contributed to the design of the ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ of India and has been invited to speak at the launch of the Mission by the Prime Minister.

Karuna Gopal happened to attend the South Asian Diaspora Convention (SADC) invited by Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And Sunitha Miryala, an innovator in digital payments with several patents and an event manager arranged the get together with the community and entrepreneurs in Singapore, where Karuna shared her professional and personal experiences.

