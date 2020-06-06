Technovision launches free door delivery of mobiles in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Technovision, the mobile store brand, introduced home delivery of mobile phones. Post lockdown 5.0, Technovision mobile stores witnessed heavy demand for smart phones and tabs and considering the demand and the need to maintain physical distancing at its stores across the twin cities, it has come up with the concept of free mobile phone home delivery.

Sikandar, Director,Technovision, said to maintain physical distancing and save time of customers, they had introduced free home delivery of gadgets. “The delivery guy will deliver the smartphone at the customers address upon their order,” he added.

