Technovision MD to hand over Vivo Pro Kabaddi match award

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Mohammed Sikander, Managing Director of Technovision was invited as a Vivo Representative in the 9th match of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 between Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas.

According to a press release, Mohammed Sikander was invited to hand over the Vivo S1 Perfect Raider of the Match award of Rs 25,000 to the winner from Dabang Delhi, Naveen Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter