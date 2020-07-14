Technovision provides Oximeters to Cyberabad cops

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Extending help to the police field staff and officers who have been engaged in the fight against the coronavirus, Technovision Mobile store proprietor, Sikander, provided 50 Oximeters to Cyberabad Police.

The Oximeters were handed over to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, in the presence of ADCP (Trafic), Praveen Kumar, and would be distributed among the officers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe and the needy people, Technovision said in a press release.

Sajjanar appreciated the gesture of Technovision Mobile store and urged the people to follow the lockdown norms seriously to avoid the spread of Covid-19 infection, according to a press release.

