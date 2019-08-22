Technovision unveils Samsung smartphone models in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Mobile store brand Technovision, in association with Samsung, unveiled one of the most sophisticated and high end Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & Note 10+, by actor Hebah Patel, here on Thursday.

Technovision Mobile Stores Director Sikandar said, “We are delighted to unveil one of the most advanced gadgets, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 & Note 10+, at our mobile store in Banjara Hills”. “The Samsung brand is surely the game changer in the mobile phone domain and here we are with the most advanced and powerful mobile phone of the year,” he added.

Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes and consumers can find which is best for them. It has an enhanced S Pen that converts handwriting to digital text, upgraded Samsung DeX for PC and Link to Windows for all productivity needs. Powered by a 7nm processor, the models come with 12GB and 8GB RAM while a pro-grade camera enable users to capture pro-grade video. Features like easy video editing, AR Doodle and 3D Scanner allow creators and everyday users stand out and make an impact, according to a press release.

The Brand Technovision in its process has unveiled 10 strategically located stores across twin cities.

